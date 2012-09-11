Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 2:22 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 

Susan Ann Darley: Why Don’t Dreams Come True?

Patience, willingness and faith the keys to nurturing dreams to reality

By Susan Ann Darley, Noozhawk Columnist | September 11, 2012

“Why don’t dreams come true?” Because people give up before the miracle happens.

Faster, faster, faster has become our national motto. A rushed state of mind breeds impatience, and impatience leads to dreams tossed aside because we’ve red-inked them “RUSH JOB.”

I recently listened to a young man with dreams of becoming a popular actor. He spoke with absolute venom. Furious that his dream was not manifesting according to his plan and his time schedule, he was quitting the acting business. “Hurry up, universe; I want it my way or no way.” Impatience walks and talks through anger, resentment, carelessness and mistakes.

A state of mind that is impatient is often void of tolerance, forgiveness and faith — the necessary qualities for dreams to mature and be of lasting value. Impatience makes life difficult. Does your little will seem turbo-charged — determined to make it happen?

When you let go of “my way” attitudes, life becomes easier. You allow instead of force. When you let go of controlling the way you think it should happen, you begin to work with the universe — not against it.

In working toward making your dreams come true, tenacity will work in your favor but rigidity will not. The universe, acting as your higher intelligence, knows which way is best for you. Let gooooooo.

A few years ago, Mark Bryan and I shared the podium. He inspired and helped Julia Cameron write The Artist’s Way. He shared how difficult it was at the beginning for him and Cameron to promote and sell The Artist’s Way.

They were teaching in Colorado at the time. Patiently, they made copies of each book. The cost to copy: $25. The selling price: $20. They placed the self-published books in the window of a local retailer and lost $5 on each book they sold. The rest is history. It has been a long-term international bestseller for years.

What if they had resented the time-consuming work, which resulted in a negative debt? What if they had, like the aforementioned actor, given up in anger and walked away? Millions of people would have been denied, hope, inspiration and wisdom.

There is a definite possibility that you are being slowed down in order to meet, at just the right time, the perfect person or people who will play an integral part in transforming your dreams into full, vibrant Technicolor.

Patience, willingness and faith are the keys to nurturing your dreams to reality. Slow down, don’t panic and trust. Stay in the moment, ground yourself, and pour your heart and soul into your work. Then let go of the stress of “making it happen” and trying to figure out how it will.

As they say, just enjoy the journey.

Susan Ann Darley is a creativity coach and business writer who works with entrepreneurs and artists from all disciplines to build, manage and market their careers. For more information, click here or contact her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.845.3036.

