Woman, 18, Accused of Assault with Deadly Weapon

Suspect sought after a verbal altercation with man in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police were searching for a woman early Tuesday after a verbal altercation with a man at the intersection of Lark Street and Enos Drive.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 2 a.m. on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Sgt. Jesse Silva, Ubaldo Mariano Escamilla-Aguilera, 19, and Victoria Betancourt, 18, both of Santa Maria, were involved in a verbal disagreement.

After the argument, Escamilla-Aguilera reportedly got into his Ford Explorer as Betancourt got into a Buick sedan, Silva said.

He said Betancourt then rammed Escamilla-Aguilera’s vehicle with her own vehicle, after which Betancourt got out of her vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

Officers conducted a search of the area but couldn’t locate Betancourt.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781.

