Can You Find Me Now? Santa Barbara Launches Online Maps

Have you ever needed the convenience and precision of a city map displaying parcels, roads and other city-specific parameters? The information is now available online.

The city of Santa Barbara has launched “SB Maps: The City of Santa Barbara Online Map.”

SB Maps provides a Web-based mapping application that delivers custom maps and reports based on data supplied by various city departments.

Previously, the public had to visit the Public Works Department for the information. SB Maps offers public access to browse and view numerous data layers related to the city from the convenience of any Internet connection.

Parcels, assessors parcel numbers, aerial photos (2004, 1999), street segments and many other data layers are available for viewing. With this system, all residents, real estate agents, construction professionals and developers now have immediate access to:

» Retrieve information about a property, including the address and APN.

» Retrieve information about the position and characteristics of a specific location, such as topography, proximity to bikeways, zones and many other elements.

» View and generate reports, either in the application itself or load them into Microsoft Excel for additional functionality.

SB Maps was developed in association with the city of Santa Barbara and Gatekeeper Systems.

Click here to visit the city of Santa Barbara SB Maps Web page.

Eric Just is a GIS coordinator for the city of Santa Barbara.