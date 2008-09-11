Candidate Jackson Opening Campaign Office in Simi Valley

Hannah-Beth Jackson, state Senate candidate for the 19th District and former state Assembly member, is opening a campaign office in Simi Valley.
The office will serve as home base for Jackson’s volunteers in Simi Valley.
“I think we have a good story to tell the voters of Simi Valley,” Jackson said. “I wrote the bill to remove perchlorate (a toxic chemical used by Rocketdyne for rocket fuel) from Simi Valley’s drinking water. I’m working with Simi Valley residents to fight the expansion of the landfill. And I’ve led efforts to protect our valuable open space in Ventura County. Once voters hear about my record, I know they’ll agree that I’m the best candidate to represent Simi Valley in Sacramento.”
Jackson is running to replace term-limited state Sen. Tom McClintock in an open seat in the 19th Senate District, which includes large parts of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, and a small portion of Los Angeles County, and the cities of Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Santa Clarita, Camarillo, Moorpark, Lompoc, Ojai and many others.
Sandra Sanchez represents candidate Hannah-Beth Jackson.