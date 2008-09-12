Heritage Oaks Bank’s Liz Garza Promoted to Vice President

Heritage Oaks Bank has promoted Liz Garza from assistant vice president to vice president and regional manager.

Garza will assume greater responsibilities within Heritage Oaks Bank’s Client Services Division, which includes six branches in San Luis Obispo County, including San Miguel, Templeton, Atascadero, Morro Bay and Arroyo Grande.

Her responsibilities include overseeing the sales and services excellence in these branches, development of branch staff, and operational and regulatory compliance for her six offices.

Garza has been involved with banking since 1990 and has worked for Heritage Oaks Bank since 1995.

“I have had wonderful support and I really have grown a lot in this company,” Garza says. “I believe it’s a positive attitude and drive that can get you there. I have great folks at Heritage Oaks Bank that support me everyday. I am thankful.”

Faye Fraser represents Heritage Oaks Bank.