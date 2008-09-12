KCLU Has a Whole Lotta Shakin’ Going On

KCLU will air an upbeat 10-part musical documentary series called “Whole Lotta Shakin’” at 2 p.m. Saturdays starting this weekend.
Guitarist, singer and songwriter Rosie Flores will host the series. “Whole Lotta Shakin’” explores rockabilly, the brash, fast-paced 1950s mix of blues, gospel, jazz, country and popular music that is a foundation of rock and roll. The series visits the cradle of rockabilly, Memphis, and explores the rockabilly sounds of California.
“Whole Lotta Shakin’” is produced by Lex Gillespie and is distributed nationally by Public Radio International. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the National Endowment for the Arts and Humanities Texas provide support for the series.
“‘Whole Lotta Shakin’ is an incredible series,” KCLU program director Jim Rondeau said. “Our listeners have been very supportive of our long-running ‘Blues Shack’ broadcast on Sunday afternoons and ‘Whole Lotta Shakin’ is a great complement.”
Karin Grennan is media relations coordinator for California Lutheran University.