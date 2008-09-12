Humane Society Finds a Friend in Heritage Oaks Bank

Heritage Oaks Bank and Kelly’s Casuals in Atascadero sponsored and hosted an event to benefit the North County Humane Society.

The North County Humane Society is in dire straits because of recent cutting of grants and budgets. Tickets to the event were $10 and included a fashion show, with clothing from Kelly’s Casuals and finger foods donated by local restaurants. More than 100 people turned up to support the cause.

Event attendees who brought items from the humane society’s “wish list” were given extra tickets to win prizes donated by other local businesses. The wish list includes bleach, paper towels, paper plates, canned and/or dry cat food.

“Not only will the generous donation of money and supplies help NCHS, our work as a community-based nonprofit being recognized by an organization as well known as Heritage Oaks Bank brings public attention to who we are and the work that we do for the people and animals of our community,” said Maddy Nager, president of the North County Humane Society.

The event raised $1,768 and a Chevy Yukon overflowing with supplies for the North County Humane Society.

“The tremendous efforts of our entire Atascadero branch staff are to be congratulated,” says Mitch Massey, senior vice president of marketing for Heritage Oaks Bank. “Their tireless dedication in organizing this fundraising effort is inspiring.”

Faye Fraser represents Heritage Oaks Bank.