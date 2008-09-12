Psychological First Aid Training Offered in Santa Maria

Training on psychological first aid will be offered in Santa Maria from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 25.

There is no cost for the training, to be held at the Santa Maria Chapter of the American Red Cross, 3030 Skyway Drive. The training is open to Medical Reserve Corps members and other licensed medical professionals, Red Cross volunteers and other field relief workers.

Psychological first aid helps people affected by disasters cope by identifying their needs and finding ways to help people meet those needs on their own or with the assistance of support networks. The training will focus on basics of psychological first aid as it is applied in alternate care sites or shelter settings. Continuing education units will be available for a variety of professionals.

The training is being sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Medical Reserve Corps and the Santa Maria Chapter of the American Red Cross. It will also be available in the Santa Barbara area in the coming months.

In addition to taking part in this training opportunity, licensed medical professionals are invited to consider joining the Medical Reserve Corps. The MRC is a group of licensed medical professionals who volunteer to serve in a disaster or emergency. MRC volunteers may be doctors, nurses, veterinarians, dentists, social workers, pharmacists, chaplains, paramedics and emergency medical technicians.

The MRC provides those professionals a chance to use their experience and skills to assist with emergency response, to augment existing public health efforts and to make a difference in the community in times of disaster or other emergency. For information on the Medical Reserve Corps, click here or call 805.681.5394.

Michele Mickiewicz is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Mental Health Department.