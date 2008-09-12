Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 1:15 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 

San Luis Obispo Man Falls to His Death Off Cold Springs Bridge

By Sgt. Alex Tipolt | September 12, 2008 | 6:56 p.m.

Early Monday, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Cold Springs Arch Bridge on Highway 154 after receiving a call about a man sitting on the railing of the bridge.

The man fell to his death before deputies arrived.

The sheriff’s department’s search-and-rescue team made the recovery. The man has been identified as 39-year-old Matt Aydelott, a teacher at Cuesta College and resident of San Luis Obispo. The next of kin have been notified, and the cause of death has been determined to be a suicide.

Aydelott is the third person this year to jump from the bridge, and the 46th person since the bridge was built in 1963.

In May, CalTrans released its Draft Environmental Impact Report that proposes raising the existing barrier 6 feet. The current barrier is only 2 feet 7 inches in height. The proposed increase would help reduce or eliminate suicides from the bridge.

An additional benefit would be the decrease in danger to public safety personnel that must make the recovery in the rough terrain below, and to law enforcement personnel responding to calls for service on the bridge. Sheriff Bill Brown, the Deputy Sheriffs Association and the Santa Barbara Search and Rescue Association have all publicly supported the CalTrans proposal.

Sgt. Alex Tipolt is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 