SBCC Soccer: Vaquero Women Tie No. 6 Cypress

Both teams struggle to create scoring chances, ending the match at 0-0.

By Dave Loveton | September 13, 2008 | 1:27 a.m.

On a day when both teams struggled to create scoring chances, the Santa Barbara City College women’s soccer team earned a 0-0 tie with Cypress on Friday afternoon at La Playa Stadium.

SBCC, ranked No. 2 in Southern Cal, tied for the second straight game and remained unbeaten at 3-0-2. Cypress, ranked No. 6 in the country and No. 3 in SoCal, is 4-0-2. The Vaqueros tied Santa Rosa, the No. 1 team in Northern Cal, on Monday.

“We had a lot of possessions and it was a battle out there,” Vaquero coach John Sisterson said. “We tried to encourage the girls to get the ball on the floor and get in behind the defense and play wide, but we didn’t do that.

“In the last 10 minutes, we got it together, got the ball out wide and started to create some chances. I felt we had the better opportunities.”

The Vaqueros have outscored their opponents 18-3 this year. They’ll play a doubleheader with the men’s team on Tuesday at Fresno City College.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

