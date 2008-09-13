Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 1:09 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

UCSB Soccer: Unranked Rutgers Stuns No. 6 Gauchos

The Gauchos lose 3-2, their first regular-season defeat in 11 games.

By Matt Hurst | September 13, 2008 | 1:33 a.m.

The UCSB men’s soccer team previously had enjoyed unparalleled success under coach Tim Vom Steeg on the East Coast, losing just one regular season match across the country from home.

They also hadn’t been beaten in a regular season game, dating back to October.

All that changed on Friday when the Gauchos, ranked sixth in the country, were stunned by unranked Rutgers, 3-2 in a sloppy, muddy pitch that had several standing puddles of water in Piscataway, N.J. The win was RU’s first victory over a ranked opponent since defeating No. 18 USF on Oct. 20, 2007.

The rain began several hours before the game and cast a relentless shower over the field throughout the match, creating a very slippery and unpredictable surface. With unsure footing, players were continually sliding across the soggy ground, which affected either side’s ability to get into a solid rhythm.

“Maybe the water helped us a little bit because it slowed their game down, but you still have to score goals and get down to business,” Rutgers coach Bob Reasso said. “On the balance of play, I thought we were doing more passing than they were. They got their first goal because we didn’t do a good job marking, but after that, I thought we sorted everything out and we came out ahead.”

UCSB (3-1-1) had leads of 1-0 and 2-1, paced by goals from Alfonso Motagalvan and Danny Barrera — both on assists from Martin Hedevag — but couldn’t slow down Rutgers’ Dilly Duka, who scored both equalizers before Gaetano Panuccio put away the game-winner in the 76th minute. It was the first-ever meeting between UCSB and Rutgers (3-1-1).

The Gauchos’ only previous defeat in the regular season while playing in Eastern Standard Time came on Aug. 27, 2006, when Virginia beat UCSB 1-0. The Gauchos are now 11-4 all-time under Vom Steeg while playing on the East Coast, including two defeats in the NCAA Tournament.

The loss ended UCSB’s unbeaten regular season string at 10 games as well, the Gauchos having gone 9-0-1 since an Oct. 17, 2007, loss to Cal Poly.

The Gauchos got on the board first when senior Motagalvan scored from six yards out at 13:56 on a pass from Hedevag, who was making his first start of the season. The goal, Motagalvan’s first of the year, was enough for the Gauchos to take a 1-0 lead into halftime.

Duka, a sophomore, who leads the Scarlet Knights with four goals, evened things up at 48:31 when he sent in a shot from 20 yards out past UCSB goalkeeper Trond Helge Takset. Takset finished the night with three saves.

Barrera scored his first collegiate goal at 68:16 when Hedevag sent him a pass across the box where Barrera chipped the ball toward the goal and over the head of goalie Amir Haghshenas. The ball hit the crossbar before landing inside the net for a 2-1 advantage.

Duka scored his second goal of the match at 74:02 when he took a free kick from Kevin McFadden and put it into the lower right corner past Takset. Less than two minutes later, the Scarlet Knights had their biggest upset in program history when Panuccio knocked in a rebound after Takset had initially saved a free kick.

Things got chippy after Panuccio’s goal, with Bryan Dominguez receiving his second yellow card of the match — making him ineligible for Sunday’s contest — and Jon Curry also received a yellow card. Dominguez, a freshman, has received four yellow cards this season and if he receives a fifth, he will be forced to sit out another game.

After climbing as many as eight slots in the NSCAA poll and seven places in the Soccer America poll this past week, the Gauchos are certain to fall. UCSB concludes its East Coast swing on Sunday when they face Columbia, coached by former UCSB assistant Leo Chappel.

UCSB then returns home to face Evansville on Thursday before a much-anticipated match vs. No. 1 Wake Forest on Sept. 21 that will pit the past two national champions against each other in the Santa Barbara Challenge Cup.

Matt Hurst is UCSB‘s assistant sports information director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 