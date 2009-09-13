Army Reserve Gunnery Sgt. Manuel Estrada to Receive Bronze Star

Army Reserve Gunnery Sgt. Manuel Estrada will receive the Bronze Star during a Sunday ceremony at the Army Reserve Station in Los Alamitos.

Estrada, a Santa Barbara High graduate, is being honored for “exceptionally meritorious service” during combat operations in Iraq, where he served as an Army staff sergeant. Estrada served three tours of duty in the Middle East during his seven years on active duty and is currently a Border Patrol agent.

At Santa Barbara High, Estrada was on the cross country, football and track teams, and was an Honor Cadet in the Devil Pups Program run by Marine Corps volunteers.

He also attended and assisted in the AllforOne Youth & Mentoring program.

— Proud dad Matt Sanchez, founder and executive director of AllforOne Youth & Mentoring, is Gunnery Sgt. Manuel Estrada’s father.