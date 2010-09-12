Free Methodist Church to Offer Parents’ Night Out Program

We all know how important it is for parents to have a night out, and yet how difficult it can be to make that happen. Free Methodist Church in Santa Barbara can help make it a little easier.

Beginning Friday, Free Methodist Church, 1435 Cliff Drive, will provide child care on the third Friday of the month so parents can have a night out together. A pizza dinner will be provided for children. A $5 donation is suggested.

RSVP by Wednesday to Tammy Lashlee, children’s ministries director, at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.965.1338 x232.

Free Methodist Church on the Mesa was founded in 1955 and has been led by Pastor Denny Wayman since 1976. The church has three worship services on Sunday mornings — at 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m. — and has a Spanish-language congregation, Pura Vida, which meets at Girls Inc., 531 E. Ortega St., and is led by Pastor Paula Sevilla. The church also has a congregation in Goleta, Light & Life Goleta, pastored by David Goss.

The church’s Cliff Drive Care Center serves people of all ages, and includes a fully licensed preschool and kindergarten readiness program; an after-kindergarten and after-school program; a Christian Counseling Center with state-licensed therapists; and a senior luncheon program.

— Tammy Lashlee is director of children’s ministries at Free Methodist Church.