Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 8:38 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: Parking Mad at Paseo Nuevo

Absence of personal touch in parking lot drives thoughts of road rage

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | September 12, 2010 | 3:16 p.m.

Z: I’m going to phrase this in the form of an SAT analogy: the new Paseo Nuevo parking lot system is to improvement as Snooki is to a classical pianist.

She: Subtle.

Z: Now I’m going to say it as nicely as I can: the new Paseo Nuevo parking system sucks, no one likes it, it’s in no way convenient, and has all the charm and personality of a Wheat Thin.

She: I thought you liked Wheat Thins?

Z: Do you remember what my least favorite thing in the world was when we lived in Los Angeles?

She: Parking lot attendants. You took a lot of your rage out on those poor guys sitting in tiny booths for eight hours a day making minimum wage. It was not an attractive quality.

Z: I know, I get it, it wasn’t their fault. But they were there. When you sit in line for 20 minutes to get out of a parking lot, and then that extra 20 costs you another $5 in parking fees, you tend to feel peevish.

She: And the guys in the booths certainly deserved to take the bulk of your wrath.

Z: But now that we’ve been back in Santa Barbara for 10 years, who are some of my favorite people in the world?

She: The parking lot attendants.

Z: They’ve got personality here. I don’t know who does the hiring for the city lots, but that guy’s got an eye for talent.

She: They are a surprisingly peppy bunch.

Z: Always with a “have a good day” or an “I love that song!”

She: And if you have to write a check because you don’t have enough cash, then you can write a check.

Z: Or give them all the change in your ash tray.

She: Good people. One time, a guy even helped me find my car.

Z: But the Paseo Nuevo system? What’s up with that?

She: It is a little confusing.

Z: The first time I saw it, I immediately started to get annoyed. I knew I’d have to hunt down the machine where you get your ticket validated. Why should I have to go hunt for a stupid validation machine?

She: So, first you have to stand in line for the machine that no one knows how to use, and then you have to go sit in line in your car and wait for all the people who didn’t get it taken care of at the machine. Not just one, but two opportunities to get ticked off.

Z: And when I got to the machine I started to stress out about how much time I had to get out of the parking lot. What if my time was right at the edge? What if I didn’t actually leave for another 10 or 15 minutes? Would I be trapped forever?

She: And having the credit-card reader right at the gate doesn’t make it easier. It just means that some people will be using that, so you’ll have to wait for them just as much or more than you would waiting for a live attendant.

Z: My poor mother got there, put her card in the wrong way, had to call someone on the Bat phone, and then forgot her receipt and still couldn’t get out.

She: The attendants couldn’t possibly be that expensive for the city. Who was clamoring for a less personal touch?

Z: Even worse? The automated attendant never goes away. I used to love that feeling of leaving a city lot at midnight, and not having to pay.

She: You’re right. I don’t get it. Paseo Nuevo is probably the parking lot with the highest percentage of tourists in the city, and this is the one that gets the charmless, annoying automated machines?

Z: The worst thing? I asked one of the machines to help find my car. It just laughed at me.

She: Yes, dear.

— Park your complaints with She and Z by e-mailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 