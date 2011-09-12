Chuck Haines Joins Coastal Housing Partnership Board of Directors

Chuck Haines, interim director of capital development at UCSB, has joined the Coastal Housing Partnership Board of Directors, according to Corby Gage, executive director of the local nonprofit.

The Coastal Housing Partnership, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, is a network of South Coast employers who help make homeownership a reality for their employees.

In his capacity of director of capital development, Haines is responsible for overseeing the campus capital planning process. He coordinates and facilitates the approval process for the development and renewal of academic and support buildings, as well as projects the future capital project needs to address campus growth.

Previously, Haines served as the chief financial officer for UCSB Housing & Residential Services and maintained oversight of the department’s operating and capital budgets. He also held responsibility for property acquisitions and new construction projects that provided new housing for about 3,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

“UCSB is a founding member of Coastal Housing Partnership and has had a presence on the board for 25 years,” Gage said. “We are pleased to welcome Chuck Haines to the board. His perspective as a representative from our largest local employer is invaluable.”

The Coastal Housing Partnership was founded in 1987 by local employers who took action to help alleviate the impact of the area’s high cost of housing on their employees. Through home buying education and assistance programs, the organization has helped more than 10,000 workers become homeowners.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing the Coastal Housing Partnership.