Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 10:22 pm | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Chuck Haines Joins Coastal Housing Partnership Board of Directors

He brings experience as interim director of capital development at UCSB

By Jennifer Goddard for the Coastal Housing Partnership | September 12, 2011 | 3:01 p.m.

Chuck Haines
Chuck Haines

Chuck Haines, interim director of capital development at UCSB, has joined the Coastal Housing Partnership Board of Directors, according to Corby Gage, executive director of the local nonprofit.

The Coastal Housing Partnership, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, is a network of South Coast employers who help make homeownership a reality for their employees.

In his capacity of director of capital development, Haines is responsible for overseeing the campus capital planning process. He coordinates and facilitates the approval process for the development and renewal of academic and support buildings, as well as projects the future capital project needs to address campus growth.

Previously, Haines served as the chief financial officer for UCSB Housing & Residential Services and maintained oversight of the department’s operating and capital budgets. He also held responsibility for property acquisitions and new construction projects that provided new housing for about 3,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

“UCSB is a founding member of Coastal Housing Partnership and has had a presence on the board for 25 years,” Gage said. “We are pleased to welcome Chuck Haines to the board. His perspective as a representative from our largest local employer is invaluable.”

The Coastal Housing Partnership was founded in 1987 by local employers who took action to help alleviate the impact of the area’s high cost of housing on their employees. Through home buying education and assistance programs, the organization has helped more than 10,000 workers become homeowners.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing the Coastal Housing Partnership.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 