Deborah Shaw Residential Landscape Project Earns Santa Barbara Beautiful Award

Team effort transforms Ladera Lane property with use of California native plants in a contemporary design

By Daniella Elghanayan for Deborah Shaw Restoration & Landscape | September 12, 2011 | 12:51 p.m.

Deborah Shaw Restoration & Landscape, a local company, has been recognized by the nonprofit organization Santa Barbara Beautiful for its landscaping work on a private residence.

The property, on Ladera Lane in Santa Barbara, has been selected as the winner of the Santa Barbara Beautiful 2011 Annual Awards in the category of Large Residence. Santa Barbara Beautiful recognizes exceptional beautification efforts with its monthly and annual awards.

Recently featured on the cover of Seasons Magazine, the Ladera Lane property is a contemporary glass and steel house utilizing green technology, including solar panels and a cool roof — a roofing system that consists of materials that very effectively reflect the sun’s energy from the roof’s surface.

The award recognizes the team of individuals who worked together in a dedicated effort to design and build the home, including architect Barton Myers of BMA Architecture, Mark Rios of RCH Studios, Mark Caputo of Caputo Construction, and Deborah Shaw of Deborah Shaw Restoration & Landscape.

The award will be presented to the honorees during a ceremony Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Music Academy of the West’s Hahn Hall.

Shaw, a 30-year Santa Barbara resident with more than 20 years of experience in providing landscaping and restoration services, specializes in residential and commercial landscape installation and maintenance, as well as native-plant restoration. The company’s residential projects have been featured on the PBS television show This Old House, in Sunset Magazine, Seasons Magazine and Santa Barbara Magazine, and in local newspapers.

Shaw graduated from UCSB with a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies with an emphasis in California flora and vegetation.

The landscape of the home is “a unique example of the use of California native plants in a contemporary landscape design. The effect is stunning,” Shaw said. “Most people think native plant landscaping is simply a wildflower garden, drought-tolerant shrubs or creating a meadow-like backyard. This landscape is different.

“The geometric lines and use of bold swaths of native plants, cut flagstone, slate, gravel and natural boulders blend seamlessly into the strolling paths that wind through the native oaks on the property. The result is a landscape that is both ecologically sustainable and incredibly beautiful.”

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist representing Deborah Shaw Restoration & Landscape.

