Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 10:23 pm | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Ojai Art Center Theater Revives ‘Never Too late’

Sumner Arthur Long farce finds laughter in the ticking of life’s biological clock

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | September 12, 2011 | 2:42 p.m.

The current production at the Ojai Art Center Theater, 113 S. Montgomery St., is the surprise hit of the 1962 Broadway season, Never Too Late by Sumner Arthur Long.

The play is directed by John Slade, produced by Catherine Dain, and stars Marty Babyco, L.J. Stevens, Tyler Leivo and Jackie van Etten, with Holly Bassuk, Jim Bailey, Lee Burns, Rick Carreon, and Lenny Klaif as the Mayor. Never Too Late opened Friday and runs through Oct. 2.

There used to be a pretty firm consensus, both socially and medically, that a woman’s child-bearing age had definite upper limits, beyond which it was unseemly and unhealthy to conceive — let’s say 40, give or take. So, in the later 1950s, when a woman of 50 tells her 60-year-old husband that she’s pregnant and that she intends to have the baby, all sorts objections are bound to be raised. That’s what happens in Never Too Late.

Long exploits to the fullest the comic potential of the situation, mainly in the solid patriarchal style of the era — harassed, put-upon hubby versus unreasonable wife. The Lamberts have a grown, married daughter who is trying to get pregnant herself as an escape from the extra work she finds herself stuck with. (What’s your first clue that this is a different world? The notion that bearing and raising children isn’t work?)

Long wrote the first version of Never Too Late, called Cradle and All, six years before it finally opened on Broadway. It began as a small-town review and spent the intervening time on the road, building up a reputation. It was made into a movie in 1965. (A nearly identical situation was the basis for the 1979 made-for-television film And Baby Makes Six, with Colleen Dewhurst and Warren Oates, but the treatment was a good deal less broad and farcical, and much more sensitive to the issues raised by the emergence of feminism during the 1970s.)

For someone so deeply involved in the formation of American popular television culture in the postwar years, information about Long is mighty scarce. Aside from the facts that he was born in Massachusetts in 1921 and died in Los Angeles in 1993, what we have are his credits. They are rather impressive. He wrote many episodes of the long-running canine serial Lassie (1955-63), as well as The Life of Riley (with William Bendix), Father Knows Best, The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, Wanted: Dead or Alive (with Steve McQueen), The Donna Reed Show and The Waltons. His only other play was Angela (1969), about a woman who watches television while her husband is away on a trip, and then, when the television breaks down, falls in love with the repairman.

Never Too Late plays at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for Art Center members, seniors age 62 or older, and students. For reservations, click here or call 805.640.8797.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 