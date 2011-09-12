Gerald Carpenter: Ojai Art Center Theater Revives ‘Never Too late’

The current production at the Ojai Art Center Theater, 113 S. Montgomery St., is the surprise hit of the 1962 Broadway season, Never Too Late by Sumner Arthur Long.

The play is directed by John Slade, produced by Catherine Dain, and stars Marty Babyco, L.J. Stevens, Tyler Leivo and Jackie van Etten, with Holly Bassuk, Jim Bailey, Lee Burns, Rick Carreon, and Lenny Klaif as the Mayor. Never Too Late opened Friday and runs through Oct. 2.

There used to be a pretty firm consensus, both socially and medically, that a woman’s child-bearing age had definite upper limits, beyond which it was unseemly and unhealthy to conceive — let’s say 40, give or take. So, in the later 1950s, when a woman of 50 tells her 60-year-old husband that she’s pregnant and that she intends to have the baby, all sorts objections are bound to be raised. That’s what happens in Never Too Late.

Long exploits to the fullest the comic potential of the situation, mainly in the solid patriarchal style of the era — harassed, put-upon hubby versus unreasonable wife. The Lamberts have a grown, married daughter who is trying to get pregnant herself as an escape from the extra work she finds herself stuck with. (What’s your first clue that this is a different world? The notion that bearing and raising children isn’t work?)

Long wrote the first version of Never Too Late, called Cradle and All, six years before it finally opened on Broadway. It began as a small-town review and spent the intervening time on the road, building up a reputation. It was made into a movie in 1965. (A nearly identical situation was the basis for the 1979 made-for-television film And Baby Makes Six, with Colleen Dewhurst and Warren Oates, but the treatment was a good deal less broad and farcical, and much more sensitive to the issues raised by the emergence of feminism during the 1970s.)

For someone so deeply involved in the formation of American popular television culture in the postwar years, information about Long is mighty scarce. Aside from the facts that he was born in Massachusetts in 1921 and died in Los Angeles in 1993, what we have are his credits. They are rather impressive. He wrote many episodes of the long-running canine serial Lassie (1955-63), as well as The Life of Riley (with William Bendix), Father Knows Best, The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, Wanted: Dead or Alive (with Steve McQueen), The Donna Reed Show and The Waltons. His only other play was Angela (1969), about a woman who watches television while her husband is away on a trip, and then, when the television breaks down, falls in love with the repairman.

Never Too Late plays at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for Art Center members, seniors age 62 or older, and students. For reservations, click here or call 805.640.8797.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer.