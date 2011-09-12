Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 9:54 pm | Partly Cloudy 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Graffiti Vandals Leave Their Mark All Over SBCC, Hitting 37 Locations

Santa Barbara police say tagging does not appear to be gang-related

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | September 12, 2011 | 10:47 p.m.

SBCC was vandalized by graffiti in 37 places over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

About 4:20 a.m. Sunday, a member of SBCC’s security team found four or five people on the East Campus during a premise check. They fled toward Loma Alta Drive when they saw him. He then called the Santa Barbara Police Department and led officers to all of the locations, according to police Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte.

The youth services unit of the detective bureau is investigating the incidents, but it appears the tagging is not gang-related, Duarte said.

No arrests have been made. Investigators are comparing the monikers and signs to other known graffiti to try to identify suspects.

The graffiti was expected to be cleaned up by the end of Monday, SBCC public information officer Joan Galvan said, adding that there was tagging on the West Campus on buildings and on the pedestrian bridge that connects the West Campus to the East Campus.

