MedBridge Launches New Website, Brand

The company changes to an '.md' domain name and features all of its services on one site

By Alexandria Sumner for MedBridge | September 12, 2011 | 4:33 p.m.

MedBridge, a leading ambulatory surgery center, development and management company, has officially launched its new website and brand.

MedBridge’s website illustrates the tangible success that it has had with partners, facilities and their patients, as one multifaceted company.

“The new website successfully encompasses and explains the wide array of services that MedBridge provides,” said Dave Odell, president and founder of MedBridge. “Medbridge is about more than just development. We are so proud of the breadth and depth of experience we bring to the ASC industry, we have made it our aim to provide excellence in development, turnaround, physician advising and billing services.

“For over 12 years MedBridge has had a ‘.com’ presence in the webosphere. The company intentionally acquired an ‘.md’ domain name to reflect the centrality of surgeons and specialists to its business.”

General Manager Ruth Loomer said Medbridge exists “to free surgeons and specialists to focus their best energy on healing their patients by being the experts they trust to manage all the details of their ASC business.”

MedBridge’s new website displays its mission, leadership and values of corporate social responsibility while it seeks to give a transparent view of its past success, current operations and future mission.

MedBridge’s new website highlights its diversified ASC solutions: development, turnaround, physician advising and billing services. MedBridge looks forward to assisting many more surgeons and specialists in ASCs with all the details of their business so they can spend their best energies on healing patients.

— Alexandria Sumner is a marketing consultant for MedBridge.

