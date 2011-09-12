Wealth Manager Mitchell Kauffman Offering Free Financial Planning Workshops

Mitchell Kauffman, managing director of Santa Barbara-based Kauffman Wealth Services, will offer free workshops called “Smart Financial Planning: How to Plan to Succeed” through SBCC Continuing Education.

The two-part courses will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Wake Center Campus, 200 N. Turnpike Road in Santa Barbara.

Those attending the workshops will learn key strategies to make retirement as financially and emotionally fulfilling as possible. Topics to be explored include:

» What happened to the economy? How did we get here? What do we do now? Learn insights needed to take charge of the situation, make smart moves, manage the stress and move forward with confidence.

» How to invest for financial independence. Learn how stocks, bonds, mutual funds and annuities work and how to select and combine them to achieve goals and generate reliable income.

» When can you afford to retire? Learn to calculate how much you’ll need to set aside each year, what rate of return you’ll need to get, and how to manage financial risk along the way.

» Will your money last as long as you do? The No. 1 fear of retirees is running out of money. Learn about potential financial risks that can drain your savings in retirement, and methods for managing retirement income designed to make your money last.

To sign up for the course, click here or call 805.964.6853. The course number is 504151.

Kauffman Wealth Services is located at 550 Periwinkle Lane in Santa Barbara. For more information, click here or call 805.969.5444.

