Page Youth Center Invites Golfers to Tee Off for the Kids
Golf Classic set for Sept. 29 at the Santa Barbara Municipal Golf Course
By Wana Dowell for the Page Youth Center | September 12, 2011 | 1:31 p.m.
Golfers! Tee off for the kids on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the seventh annual Page Youth Center Golf Classic.
Bring your clubs and your best swing to the Santa Barbara Municipal Golf Course for a shotgun start at high noon.
It’s all fun, prizes and great dining after that, and all proceeds will go toward helping a Santa Barbara treasure, the Page Youth Center, continue to “keep good kids good.”
Sponsors for the event include Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Santa Barbara Airbus and Montecito Bank & Trust.
For more information about the PYC Golf Classic, click here or call 805.967.8778.
— Wana Dowell is the development coordinator for the Page Youth Center.
