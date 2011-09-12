Thunderstorms Looming for Santa Barbara County

The forecast calls for a chance of storms the rest of the week

After more than 15,500 lightning strikes throughout California over the weekend, Santa Barbara County could be hit with thunderstorms all week.

There was a chance of thunderstorms and high rip currents in coastal areas Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The rest of the week should be mostly sunny on the South Coast, with temperatures peaking in the high 60s, but there is a slight chance of thunderstorms all week in mountain and desert areas of southwestern California.

Crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Los Padres National Forest contained five backcountry fires by Sunday evening and monitored them Monday.

Many of them started in remote, steep terrain, making them difficult for firefighters to access, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Four crews, five engines, three helicopters and one bulldozer were assigned to manage the areas Monday, and authorities have reopened Figueroa Campground and Happy Canyon Road.

