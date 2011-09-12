Santa Barbara Experts to Discuss Hot Topics in Banking

CPA/Law Society will host the lunch and panel discussion on Sept. 22

The CPA/Law Society will host a lunch and panel discussion on Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Canary Hotel with three of Santa Barbara’s leading bankers on topics surrounding the lending environment.

Join Jeff DeVine, president and CEO of American Riviera Bank, Tyler Dobson, vice president of Rabobank, and Annette Jorgensen, vice president of Community West Bank, to discuss hot topics in banking, including perspectives on the recent Standard & Poor’s downgrade of U.S. debt.

DeVine brings with him more than 20 years of experience in commercial, retail, private and investment banking. Over his career, he has spent 16 years in Santa Barbara and has been with American Riviera Bank since 2008.

Specializing in middle-market lending, Dobson concentrates his efforts in all aspects, from owner-occupied and special purpose commercial real estate to interest rate hedging products, business lines of credit, merger and acquisition loans, and structured finance.

Jorgensen focuses her expertise on SBA loans to help people fulfill their dreams of starting, buying or owning a business. In addition, she also concentrates on financing owner/user commercial real estate.

To RSVP, send an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) by Sept. 20.

— Bonnie Zappacosta is the marketing manager for Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP.