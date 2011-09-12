Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 10:13 pm | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Barbara Experts to Discuss Hot Topics in Banking

CPA/Law Society will host the lunch and panel discussion on Sept. 22

By Bonnie Zappacosta for Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP | September 12, 2011 | 11:06 p.m.

The CPA/Law Society will host a lunch and panel discussion on Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Canary Hotel with three of Santa Barbara’s leading bankers on topics surrounding the lending environment.

Join Jeff DeVine, president and CEO of American Riviera Bank, Tyler Dobson, vice president of Rabobank, and Annette Jorgensen, vice president of Community West Bank, to discuss hot topics in banking, including perspectives on the recent Standard & Poor’s downgrade of U.S. debt.

DeVine brings with him more than 20 years of experience in commercial, retail, private and investment banking. Over his career, he has spent 16 years in Santa Barbara and has been with American Riviera Bank since 2008.

Specializing in middle-market lending, Dobson concentrates his efforts in all aspects, from owner-occupied and special purpose commercial real estate to interest rate hedging products, business lines of credit, merger and acquisition loans, and structured finance.

Jorgensen focuses her expertise on SBA loans to help people fulfill their dreams of starting, buying or owning a business. In addition, she also concentrates on financing owner/user commercial real estate.

To RSVP, send an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) by Sept. 20.

— Bonnie Zappacosta is the marketing manager for Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 