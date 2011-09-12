Santa Barbara County Offering Free Hazardous Waste Collection

Events planned for Oct. 1 in New Cuyama and Oct. 2 in the Santa Ynez Valley

If you’re tired of seeing those old paint cans in the garage or that old jug of used motor oil in the back shed, bring them to upcoming household hazardous waste collection events.

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department is holding two events in early October — on Saturday, Oct. 1 in New Cuyama and on Sunday, Oct. 2 in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The Cuyama event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1, at the New Cuyama Recycling and Transfer Station, 5073 Highway 166. Residents can drop off common household items, including automotive fluids, cleaners, paint, pesticides and batteries, as well as unwanted electronics such as computers and TVs. Residents can even recycle old CDs, DVDs, and video and cassette tapes.

Participation is free for Santa Barbara County residents. Click here for more information.

The Santa Ynez event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 2, at the Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station, 4004 Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos. The county will accept the same types of items as the Cuyama event, and participation is free for residents in the unincorporated area and the City of Solvang.

At both collection events, residents can also bring unwanted medications and home-generated “sharps” (e.g. needles and syringes). Sharps must be delivered in rigid, puncture-proof containers. Controlled substances, such as narcotics and some prescription medications, will not be accepted.

The county offers free collection events twice a year in the Santa Ynez Valley and annually in Cuyama. For those unable to attend an event or for those living in other areas, numerous collection centers are available throughout the county. Some are operated by the county, while others are run by local cities or private waste management companies.

At the county’s “ABOP” facility, at the Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station, residents can recycle antifreeze, auto batteries, motor oil, oil filters and latex paint every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Additionally, all of the county’s transfer stations accept electronic waste year-round during normal operating hours, free of charge for residents.

For more information about local hazardous waste collection programs, click here or call 805.882.3615.



— Leslie Robinson is a program specialist for the Public Works Department.

