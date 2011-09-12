Santa Barbara Man Dies in Collision on Highway 101

The 55-year-old driver hit the center divider north of Casitas Pass Road; CHP says alcohol may have been a factor

A Santa Barbara man died early Monday morning when his car collided into the center divider of southbound Highway 101 north of Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria.

The 55-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, was driving a 1998 Toyota Corrolla at 2:23 a.m. when it spun out of control across the lanes and hit a curb before sliding to a stop, blocking the right lane.

Alcohol may have been a factor in the collision, according to a statement issued Monday by the California Highway Patrol.

After his vehicle came to a stop, a 2008 Ford Edge driven by a 45-year-old Camarillo woman came around the same curve in the roadway where the man crashed. She did not see the Toyota in time to avoid hitting it, and collided into the driver’s compartment of the car.

The female driver was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for minor injuries, according to the incident report.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.