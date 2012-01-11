Prescription for Abuse: A Noozhawk Special Project

This is the index to Noozhawk’s Prescription for Abuse series, a special project exploring the misuse and abuse of prescription medications in Santa Barbara County.

Our series is a result of an exciting and unique partnership with USC’s Annenberg School for Communication & Journalism, which awarded Noozhawk a California Endowment Health Journalism Fellowship to undertake this important work.

Through our reporting and presentation, we will establish an independent baseline of where our community is with respect to the misuse and abuse of prescription medications; how the problem is affecting health care, education, law enforcement, criminal justice, addiction and treatment, and our culture and society; what we as a community can do to educate ourselves about prevention and controls; and how we can perhaps reverse what appears to be a very troubling trend.

Noozhawk staff writers Lara Cooper and Giana Magnoli are the lead reporters on the project, and they’ve been assisted by managing editor Michelle Nelson; reporters Alex Kacik and Sonia Fernandez; interns Kristin Crosier, Jessica Ferguson, Tim Fucci, Kristen Gowdy, Jessica Haro, Daniel Langhorne, Alexa Shapiro, Sam Skopp, Erin Stone and Sarah Webb; photographers Garrett Geyer and Nick St.Oegger; content producer Cliff Redding; and Web development staffers Will Macfadyen and Edgar Oliveira.

Ashley Almada, Garrett Geyer, Hailey Sestak and Billy Spencer of the Santa Barbara Teen News Network filmed more than two dozen public-service videos featuring many of our story sources.

The project is sponsored by the Santa Barbara Foundation, the Mosher Foundation and Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals, in partnership with KEYT, sbTNN and Zona Seca. The Annenberg School is assisted by the Renaissance Journalism Center at San Francisco State University.

Day One

» Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

» After Losing It All, Former Drug Addict Looking Forward to New Life

» USC, California Endowment Unite to Support Health Journalism at the Source

» Bill Macfadyen: Prescription for Abuse Project Is a Series of Opportunities

Day Two

» Local, National Statistics Reveal Alarming Jumps in Misuse and Abuse of Medications

» Marijuana Use Trends Higher, Especially Among Young Adults, Sparking Public Health Concerns

» Alcohol Plays a Role All Its Own in Setting the Stage for Local Abuse, Overdoses

Day 3

» Understanding Addiction Key to Dealing With Prescription Drug Abuse

» Donna Genera Has Seen the Price and Perils of Drug Addiction from All Sides

» Rich Detty Bears Burden of Not Knowing Extent of Dead Son’s Drug Use

Day 4

» Escalation of Drug Overdose Deaths Includes Increased Presence of Prescription Medications

» Santa Barbara Teen News Network Adds Another Dimension to Prescription Drug Abuse Series

» Dr. Chris Lambert Sounds Warning on Mixing Prescription Drugs with Alcohol

Day 5

» Local Oversight of Prescription Medications Is Far More Focused Than State, Federal Controls

» Elderly Are Particularly Vulnerable to Both Misuse and Abuse of Prescription Drugs

» Second-Generation Pharmacist Peter Caldwell Fills a Vital Role with Patient Health Care

Day 6

» Early Education for Parents and Youth Emerges as Critical Tactic to Thwart Drug Use

» Student Highs Can Lead to Tragic Woes with Addiction’s Hook Just One Fateful Step Away

» From an Early Age, Shereen Khatapoush Saw the Horrors of Substance Abuse

» As a Parent Herself, Prosecutor Von Nguyen Brings Empathy to Job in Juvenile Justice

Day 7

» Law Enforcement Fights Battle Against Prescription Drug Abuse from Outside and Inside

» Sheriff Bill Brown a Strong Supporter of Re-Entry, Drug Abuse Treatment Efforts

» Speaking from Experience, Zona Seca’s Kevin Smith Keeps Drug Abusers on Road to Recovery

Day 8

» Prescription Drug System Is Rife with Loopholes, Fraud and Lack of Oversight

» For Clinical Psychologist Neil Rocklin, Addiction Education Can’t Begin Soon Enough

Day 9

» Drug Abuse Treatment Programs, Expertise Are Plentiful on South Coast

» Dr. David Agnew Sees Pain as Pathway to Abuse But Cautions Against Overreaction

Day 10

» Awareness, Disposal Key Elements to Reversing Tide of Prescription Drug Abuse

» Dr. Joe Blum Keeps Focus on His Veteran Patients Despite Health-Care System’s Restraints

Day 11

» Operation Medicine Cabinet Gets the Drop on Prescription Drug Disposal

» Lacey Johnson Gives UCSB Students an Education in Dealing with Drug Abuse and Addiction

Day 12

» Santa Barbara County Officials Look for Solutions in Battle Against Prescription Drug Abuse

» Noozhawk Journalists Recount Lessons Learned from Prescription Drug Abuse Series

» Annenberg Fellowships Take a Diverse Approach to Community Health Journalism

» Dr. Nancy Leffert Champions Antioch University’s Role in Fight Against Substance Abuse

» Professionals Working in Addiction Field Often Share Roots at Antioch University Santa Barbara

Resources

» 2010 National Survey on Drug Use & Health

Multimedia

» Prescription for Abuse: Voices in Santa Barbara’s Battle against Drugs

» KEYT Interview with Noozhawk Staff Writer Lara Cooper

» KEYT Interview with Noozhawk Publisher Bill Macfadyen

» Inside Annenberg Blog Post About Noozhawk’s Series

Related Articles

» Bill Macfadyen: Noozhawk Earns a USC Annenberg Health Journalism Fellowship

» Drug Investigation Links Santa Barbara Doctor’s Prescriptions to 11 Patient Deaths

» Santa Barbara Doctor Arrested on Federal Prescription Drug Distribution Charges

» Inspired by Noozhawk Series, Carpinteria Cares for Youth Hosting Prescription Drug Forum

» Fighting Back Program Gives Parents Tools to Build Healthier Relationships with Their Kids

» Fighting Back Mentor Program Setting an Example for At-Risk Youth

» With Right Kind of Peer Pressure, Teen Court Provides 2nd Chance for Young Offenders

» Santa Barbara Teen Court Offers Numerous Education, Counseling Programs

Special Columns

A number of Noozhawk’s regular columnists have joined us in writing about or sharing their experiences about the issue of misuse and abuse of prescription medications.

» Susan Ann Darley: Prescription Drug Abuse — Who’s in Charge?

» Kymberly Williams-Evans MA and Alexandra Williams MA: Can Exercise Cure Substance Abuse?

» Harris Sherline: Seniors and Prescription Drug Abuse

» Tim Durnin: Education Key to Long-Term Solution for Prescription Drug Abuse

» The Liquid Lady — A Poem

» Diane Dimond: Not Your Father’s Pharmacy, and the Reason Is a Shame

