‘Three Johns’ Hosting Summer Solstice Fundraiser at Pascucci

John Dickson, John Palminteri and John Dixon will tend bar and greet guests from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday

A celebrity bartenders’ night at Pascucci Restaurant, 729 State St., is planned from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday with “Three Johns” as hosts of the fundraiser for Santa Barbara’s annual Summer Solstice Celebration.

KEYT-TV reporter John Palminteri, Tri-County Produce owner John Dixon and SantaBarbara.com restaurant columnist John Dickson will tend bar and greet guests at the restaurant.

The date for next year’s Solstice Parade is June 23, and the festival will be June 22-24.

“This year’s Summer Solstice was outstanding. We have had many positive responses to our parade and festival,” Executive Director Claudia Bratton said. “We need a great idea for a theme next year. The final decision is made by our Board of Directors in the October meeting and will be announced after that for everyone to enjoy. Please help us with your great ideas.

“We were thrilled that expanding our festival to include Sunday attracted so many people. It was a financial risk that we took that we felt the community would respond to by coming and enjoying another wonderful afternoon in the park. It was very successful on all levels.

“We have now finished putting things away, and we have paid our bills. We still need your contributions to help us continue our work for next year. It takes a year of planning, creating budgets, finding sponsors, selecting artists, collecting materials to put on an event of our size and scope.”

Bratton asked Solstice supporters to consider making a tax-deductible donation to the nonprofit Summer Solstice Celebration either by mail to Solstice, P.O. Box 21141, Santa Barbara, CA 93121, or by using a credit card through its secure PayPal connection on its website; click here. Business sponsorships also are being sought.

The Solstice Celebration has grown into Santa Barbara’s largest arts event, drawing more than 100,000 spectators from around the world and more than 1,000 parade participants. As a 501(c)3 nonprofit community organization, the Solstice Celebration has become a year-round organization, bringing the community together through the arts.

— Claudia Bratton is executive director of the Summer Solstice Celebration.