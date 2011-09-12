The Fund for Santa Barbara to Host ‘Bread & Roses’ Dinner and Auction

The Fund for Santa Barbara will host the annual Bread & Roses community dinner and auction from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at QAD in Summerland.

The annual celebration will bring together more than 500 supporters from throughout Santa Barbara County for an evening of local food, wine, community-building, fun and fundraising.

“As always, Bread & Roses will bring together our friends and neighbors, activists, community leaders, policymakers, volunteers and donors — all in support of our common vision for social justice,” said Geoff Green, executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara.

With the relaxed elegance of Summerland’s QAD serving as the event’s backdrop, attendees will be treated to a dinner provided by local restaurants, caterers, vintners and brewers as well as live and silent auctions featuring items such as a weeklong getaway to the North Shore of Kauai, Platinum Passes to the 2012 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, a stay in a beautiful, centuries-old home in Tuscany, meals at some of Santa Barbara’s finest restaurants, original works of art and other surprises accessible to bidders of nearly every price range. Last year’s event raised more than $150,000.

All proceeds will go to The Fund’s grant-making and technical assistance programs that support community groups working for social, economic, environmental and political change throughout Santa Barbara County.

Since 1980, The Fund has awarded more than $4 million to more than 800 community organizations, including PUEBLO, the Pacific Pride Foundation, Santa Barbara ChannelKeeper, the AB 540 Coalition, COAST, Mothers for Peace, the Carpinteria Valley Foundation and Casa Esperanza.

In addition, The Fund provides free technical assistance in the areas of fundraising, community organizing, organizational development, advocacy and effective use of media to more than 200 projects each year.



The event will open to the public at 4 p.m., and tickets are $75 per person and only available in advance (until they are sold out). There will no ticket sales at the door this year. Sliding scale tickets are available. Sponsorships are welcomed at $250, $500, $1,000 and $2,000 levels.

QAD is located at 100 Innovation Place (top of Ortega Hill) in Summerland. Transportation from Santa Barbara is available; call 805.962.9164 to arrange. Click here for more information.



— Geoff Green is executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara.