Arroyo Grande Community Hospital to Provide Free Mammogram Screenings

In recognition of October as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Arroyo Grande Community Hospital in collaboration with the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo will offer a free mammogram clinic on Saturday, Sept. 22 to local women who qualify.

This special program is funded by the Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Foundation with major support provided to the AGCH Foundation by the Cypress Ridge Women’s Golf Rally for Hope Tournament.

“Arroyo Grande Community Hospital is proud to offer this opportunity in order to increase awareness and to educate women about the importance of regular mammogram screenings, clinical breast exams and early detection of breast cancer at its earliest and most treatable stages,” said Montisa Lopez, vice president of the AGCH Foundation. “This mammogram screening opportunity is one of the many hospital outreach programs and is made possible by the generosity of the Cypress Ridge Women’s Golf Club and AGCH’s collaborative partnership with CAPSLO.”

The screening clinic provides women who have limited resources with an annual mammography screening exam. Women interested in receiving a free mammogram must make an appointment for a clinical breast exam by calling the Arroyo Grande CAPSLO Health & Prevention Clinic at 805.489.4026.

At the time of the exam, women will receive a referral for a free mammogram screening for the clinic on Sept. 22 at AGCH’s Coastal Diagnostic Center.

— Jessa Brooks is a marketing specialist for Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.