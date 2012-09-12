Don Johnson Joins Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care’s Board of Trustees

He has served as senior pastor at Montecito Covenant Church since 2005

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is pleased to announce that the Rev. Don Johnson has joined its Board of Trustees.

Johnson has been the senior pastor at Montecito Covenant Church since 2005.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from North Park University in Chicago and his master’s in divinity from North Park Theological Seminary in Chicago in 1980.

Before moving to Santa Barbara, Johnson and his wife, Martha Ensign Johnson, lived in Lafayette, Ind., Muskegon, Mich., and most recently in Minneapolis, Minn.

Johnson’s community involvement has included fire department volunteer chaplain in Michigan, Zoning Board of Appeals in Michigan, the American Cancer Society in Michigan, the Minnesota Boy Choir, and many denominational boards and committees.

“I am honored to be joining such an esteemed Board of Trustees and an amazing organization,” Johnson said. “In my seven years here, I have seen how much love, care and support goes towards the vital nonprofits of the Santa Barbara community, and I’m honored to do my part for an organization whose role in end-of-life care is so important and has touched the lives of so many.”

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is the leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive home health and hospice services in Santa Barbara. It provides high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. It serves all of Santa Barbara County, including Santa Ynez and Lompoc valleys. Established in 1908, Visiting Nurse is one Santa Barbara’s oldest nonprofit organizations.

For more information on Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.