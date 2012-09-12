Emergency Preparedness Resource Fair and Workshop Set for Saturday in Goleta

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, will join more than 25 agencies and community organizations for an important regional event designed to help prepare yourself, your family and your pets in case of an emergency or disaster.

The Emergency Preparedness Resource Fair and Workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

“An emergency or disaster can strike at any moment,” Williams said. “If a disaster hits, emergency responders will be at the front lines of keeping the community safe, but there are many things we can do as individuals to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Now is the time to prepare so that you can help yourself and those around you.”

The workshop and fair will be highlighted by four key presentations with a spotlight on emergency and disaster preparedness, ways to protect your pets before and after a disaster, mental health assistance during an emergency, and instruction on the emerging CPR method known as “hands-only CPR.”

The event will also include a coalition of community experts and representatives from the California Highway Patrol, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue, the American Red Cross, the Santa Barbara Response Network, the Community Emergency Response Team, and several other knowledgeable leaders in emergency preparation and response methods.

Outside the community center, emergency vehicles will be on display, including a Santa Barbara County firetruck, a Community Emergency Response Team trailer, amateur radio units and law enforcement vehicles.

A Bloodmobile will also be set up in the parking lot. If members of the public are interested in giving blood, call Williams’ Santa Barbara district office at 805.564.1649 and ask to speak with senior field representative Hillary Blackerby.

— Joshua Molina represents Assemblyman Das Williams.