Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 2:04 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Emergency Preparedness Resource Fair and Workshop Set for Saturday in Goleta

Experts will demonstrate lifesaving techniques and share essential information

By Joshua Molina for Assemblyman Das Williams | September 12, 2012 | 2:31 p.m.

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, will join more than 25 agencies and community organizations for an important regional event designed to help prepare yourself, your family and your pets in case of an emergency or disaster.

The Emergency Preparedness Resource Fair and Workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

“An emergency or disaster can strike at any moment,” Williams said. “If a disaster hits, emergency responders will be at the front lines of keeping the community safe, but there are many things we can do as individuals to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Now is the time to prepare so that you can help yourself and those around you.”

The workshop and fair will be highlighted by four key presentations with a spotlight on emergency and disaster preparedness, ways to protect your pets before and after a disaster, mental health assistance during an emergency, and instruction on the emerging CPR method known as “hands-only CPR.”

The event will also include a coalition of community experts and representatives from the California Highway Patrol, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue, the American Red Cross, the Santa Barbara Response Network, the Community Emergency Response Team, and several other knowledgeable leaders in emergency preparation and response methods.

Outside the community center, emergency vehicles will be on display, including a Santa Barbara County firetruck, a Community Emergency Response Team trailer, amateur radio units and law enforcement vehicles.

A Bloodmobile will also be set up in the parking lot. If members of the public are interested in giving blood, call Williams’ Santa Barbara district office at 805.564.1649 and ask to speak with senior field representative Hillary Blackerby.

— Joshua Molina represents Assemblyman Das Williams.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 