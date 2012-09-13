Fiona Apple Graces Stage of Santa Barbara Bowl
Singer-songwriter is joined by special guest Blake Mills
By Garrett Geyer, Noozhawk Contributor
September 13, 2012
Singer-songwriter Fiona Apple took to the stage Wednesday night at the Santa Barbara Bowl.
She was joined by special guest Blake Mills.
Apple recently released her first LP since 2005, The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than the Driver of the Screw and Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do.
