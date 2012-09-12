Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 2:01 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Valley Chamber to Hold 19th Senate District Candidate Forum

Luncheon will feature Q&A with Mike Stoker and Hannah-Beth Jackson

By Cortney Hebert for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | September 12, 2012 | 4:05 p.m.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a special Issue and Policy Roundtable this month featuring 19th Senate District candidates Mike Stoker and Hannah-Beth Jackson.

The luncheon will be held from noon to 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Holiday Inn in Goleta, 5650 Calle Real.

Both candidates will have the opportunity to speak to the audience followed by a question-and-answer session.

If you want to hear more than just the sound bites that you’ve heard on TV or read in the mail, come hear more about each candidate’s platform and have a chance to ask the candidates your burning questions.

It is important that the business community come hear from these candidates. This is a very important race because there appears to be a clear difference between the candidates and the election will have a direct impact on business and our local economy.

“Political action has been a high priority of the Goleta chamber members in survey after survey,” said Kristen Miller, president and CEO of the chamber. “Our members also want representation of business to government, so this event is one more way we can provide a benefit to our members and the community.”

The cost is $25 and includes lunch. Click here to register online.

For more information or to register for the event, contact the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce by emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or calling 805.967.2500 x4.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce is a business-oriented membership organization founded in 1947. The chamber is dedicated to representing local business to government, strengthening the local economy, promoting the community, providing business resources and networking, representing business to government and political advocacy.

— Cortney Hebert is the communications manager for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

 
