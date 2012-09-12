Goleta Lemon Run 5K to Benefit Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

When life gives you lemons, run with it! Kick off the 21st annual Goleta Lemon Festival week by participating as a runner or walker in the first-ever “Sunset in the Grove” Goleta Lemon Run 5K sponsored by Silvergreens Restaurants & Catering to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The race is the week before the festival, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7.

As a part of the $30 race entry, you will receive an official Goleta Lemon Run 5K T-shirt as well as free admission to the burger bar after-party at the Glen Annie Golf Club (adjacent to the race course). We will have the live music of David Courtenay, a raffle and the Lemon Run 5K awards ceremony.

The race will take place on north Glen Annie Road just past the entrance of Glen Annie Golf Club. This is an “out and back” course along the scenic Lemon Grove. General parking is available at Dos Pueblos High School. VIP parking is available at Glen Annie Golf Club for $5.

Is this your first 5K race? We are posting daily training assignments on our Facebook and Twitter pages for those looking to get in shape to do their best on the big day.

Click here to register online.

— Erin Pearson represents the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.