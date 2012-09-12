Here Come the Mummies Returning to Chumash Casino Resort

They’re baaaaaaack! Here Come the Mummies are returning with their out-of-this-world funk to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5. Tickets for the concert are $10.

Formed in 2000, the 13-member R&B band is best known for its wildly entertaining concerts and outrageous mummy attire.

Little is known about the real identity of these professional musicians, who include drummer and singer Eddie Mummy, saxophonist Mummy Rah and Ramses the bass player. There are rumored to be Grammy Award-winning artists in the group who conceal their identities to avoid contract disputes with their record labels.

According to the group’s website, its members were discovered in 1922, “at a dig in the desert south of Tunis, after hearing the unlikely thumping of music. … Professor Nigel Quentin Fontenelle Dumblucke IV unearthed the ruins of an ancient discotheque to find a dozen undead Egyptian mummies still in the act of performing … terrifying funk from beyond the grave.”

Here Come the Mummies are making their triumphant return to the Chumash Casino Resort after a successful appearance in the Samala Showroom in April. If you want to get your dance groove on, you will not want to miss this fun and rhythm-packed concert.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available by visiting the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash, clicking here or calling StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.