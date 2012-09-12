Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 1:53 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Here Come the Mummies Returning to Chumash Casino Resort

The 13-member funky R&B band will perform Oct. 5; tickets are $10

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | September 12, 2012 | 6:19 p.m.

They’re baaaaaaack! Here Come the Mummies are returning with their out-of-this-world funk to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5. Tickets for the concert are $10.

Formed in 2000, the 13-member R&B band is best known for its wildly entertaining concerts and outrageous mummy attire.

Little is known about the real identity of these professional musicians, who include drummer and singer Eddie Mummy, saxophonist Mummy Rah and Ramses the bass player. There are rumored to be Grammy Award-winning artists in the group who conceal their identities to avoid contract disputes with their record labels.

According to the group’s website, its members were discovered in 1922, “at a dig in the desert south of Tunis, after hearing the unlikely thumping of music. … Professor Nigel Quentin Fontenelle Dumblucke IV unearthed the ruins of an ancient discotheque to find a dozen undead Egyptian mummies still in the act of performing … terrifying funk from beyond the grave.”

Here Come the Mummies are making their triumphant return to the Chumash Casino Resort after a successful appearance in the Samala Showroom in April. If you want to get your dance groove on, you will not want to miss this fun and rhythm-packed concert.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available by visiting the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash, clicking here or calling StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 