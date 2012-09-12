Motorhome Destroyed by Flames in Goleta

No injuries are reported in incident Wednesday on Phelps Road

An RV parked on a Goleta street was consumed by flames Wednesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters were called out at about 1:45 a.m. to the 7100 block of Phelps Road and found a 20-foot motorhome engulfed in flames, Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason said.

Two engine crews and a truck crew battled the blaze, which was contained to the vehicle, Eliason said.

The occupants of the vehicle were able to escape without injury, Eliason said, adding that the cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

