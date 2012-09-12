Pedestrian Fatally Injured in Accident Near Santa Barbara

Man walked into the roadway and was struck by a westbound motorist on Hollister Avenue, according to the CHP

Investigation is continuing into a vehicle accident in which a pedestrian was fatally injured near Santa Barbara, the California Highway Patrol reported Wednesday.

The accident occurred Tuesday night on Hollister Avenue — near Arboleda Road west of Santa Barbara — when a man made his way onto the roadway and was struck by a vehicle, said CHP Officer James G. Richards.

The motorist, whose name was not released, was westbound on Hollister at about 8:45 p.m. at the time of the accident, Richards said.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics and transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he later died of his injuries, Richards said.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor with the driver, whose name was not released, Richards said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.