Rotary Club of Goleta Welcomes Guest Speaker Kathleen Sharp

Bob Stevens, program co-chair for the Rotary Club of Goleta, welcomed award-winning journalist Kathleen Sharp, who gave a riveting presentation revealing her research for her recent book, Blood Feud.

The book exposes what happens when two drug giants fight over a $100 billion biotech industry, and two ordinary men who tried to stop them become the heroes.

Sharp explained how a drug such as Procrit is a brand of blood-boosters that has been on the market since 1989 and was ranked one of Medicare’s top reimbursed drugs, costing the federal government (that’s us) more than $60 million.

But Procrit was shown in studies to trigger heart attacks, tumor growth and even death. In June 2011, the Food and Drug Administration finally urged doctors to stop prescribing it.

Her book Blood Feud, which she thoroughly researched, is wildly successful, according to th Boston Globe, and is a blockbuster of a story, especially today with Medicare potentially on the chopping block.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.