Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Hosting Free Shred Event

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, in partnership with KEYT 3, the City of Goleta, Camino Real Marketplace, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and Iron Mountain, will sponsor another Community Shred Day in Goleta on Wednesday, Sept. 19.

This event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Camino Real Marketplace, 6975 Marketplace Drive (behind Home Depot).

“We are pleased to offer this important community service again to help local residents eliminate their risk of identity theft by destroying personal documents that contain sensitive and confidential information,” said Greg Sorenson, community resource senior deputy for the City of Goleta.

“We’ve had great success with all of our earlier events, where over 50 tons of confidential papers and materials have been shredded to date,” said Randy Weiss, SBB&T community relations officer. “And as a general reminder to ensure that traffic keeps moving smoothly, all deliveries should be made directly from your vehicle with a maximum of six banker boxes per vehicle.”

All types of paper and file folders of any color can be shredded and there is no need to remove staples, paper clips or rubber bands. However, we cannot accept cardboard, bound materials, common trash, hazardous materials, plastics or metals, CDs or DVDs.

For more information, contact Weiss at 805.899.8448 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.