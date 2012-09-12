Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 2:18 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Hosting Free Shred Event

Community Shred Day planned for Sept. 19 at Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta

By Elizabeth Saghi for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust | updated logo | September 12, 2012 | 3:22 p.m.

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, in partnership with KEYT 3, the City of Goleta, Camino Real Marketplace, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and Iron Mountain, will sponsor another Community Shred Day in Goleta on Wednesday, Sept. 19.

This event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Camino Real Marketplace, 6975 Marketplace Drive (behind Home Depot).

“We are pleased to offer this important community service again to help local residents eliminate their risk of identity theft by destroying personal documents that contain sensitive and confidential information,” said Greg Sorenson, community resource senior deputy for the City of Goleta.

“We’ve had great success with all of our earlier events, where over 50 tons of confidential papers and materials have been shredded to date,” said Randy Weiss, SBB&T community relations officer. “And as a general reminder to ensure that traffic keeps moving smoothly, all deliveries should be made directly from your vehicle with a maximum of six banker boxes per vehicle.”

All types of paper and file folders of any color can be shredded and there is no need to remove staples, paper clips or rubber bands. However, we cannot accept cardboard, bound materials, common trash, hazardous materials, plastics or metals, CDs or DVDs.

For more information, contact Weiss at 805.899.8448 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 