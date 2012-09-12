Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 2:00 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Slew of Activities on Tap for Santa Barbara’s Creek Week

Festivities kick off Saturday in conjunction with Coastal Cleanup Day

By Jen Hollywood for the City of Santa Barbara | September 12, 2012 | 4:39 p.m.

The 13th annual Creek Week includes events and activities for all ages.

Scheduled for Sept. 15-23, Creek Week is an annual celebration of local watersheds, and an opportunity for community members to learn more about local creeks through hands-on activities and volunteer events.

Creek Week festivities will kick off Saturday to coincide with Coastal Cleanup Day, and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 23. This 13th annual event raises awareness of the many ways to enjoy, protect and restore local watersheds.

Creek Week is coordinated by the City of Santa Barbara Creeks Division, the Santa Barbara County Project Clean Water, the City of Goleta and the City of Carpinteria, with fun and educational events planned and hosted by many community groups and environmental organizations.

Included in the weeklong calendar of more than 20 Creek Week events will be creek and beach cleanups, habitat restoration efforts, guided nature walks, project tours and more.

This year, community members are invited to submit designs for a Creek Week logo! The logo will be used in conjunction with future Creek Week Events. All are encouraged to submit designs by Wednesday, Sept. 19, and the winning entry will be announced at the Creek Week Closing Celebration on Sept. 23 at the Watershed Resource Center. Click here for full rules, guidelines and submission locations for the logo contest.

At 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, the city Creeks Division, Horny Toad Clothing and Santa Barbara Channelkeeper will host a beach cleanup at East Beach. At 3:30 p.m., community members are invited to a presentation on Methods for Tracking Bacterial Sources in Arroyo Burro Creek and Project Clean Water Stakeholders Meeting.

From 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, join the Creeks Division, the Environmental Defense Center and the Santa Barbara County Wetlands Task Force for a tour of Mission Creek restoration and fish passage projects from Oak Park to the Upper Caltrans Channel.

For a complete list of Creek Week events, call 805.897.2658 or click here.

— Jen Hollywood is a creeks administrative specialist for the City of Santa Barbara.

