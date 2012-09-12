Santa Barbara Chamber, Montecito Bank & Trust Hosting Business Mixer

The Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce and Montecito Bank & Trust will be hosting a mixer for after-hours business networking.

Refreshments will be served by Omni Fresco Catering while guests interact with new and old members of the Chamber of Commerce.

The event will occur from 5 to 7 p.m. this Thursday at the Montecito Bank & Trust Main Branch, 1000 State St. in Santa Barbara.

There is no charge for members; however, there is a $10 fee for non-members.

For more information or to RSVP, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.965.3023 x103.

— Stephanie Armstrong is the director of events and public relations for the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.