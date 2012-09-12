Two Men Hurt in Falls from Isla Vista Cliffs

One man intentionally plunged over the 30-foot drop-off, according to fire officials

Two men were injured early Wednesday in falls from the cliffs in Isla Vista, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The incident occurred at about 1:30 a.m. along the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive, said Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.

Firefighters responding to a report of a man who had fallen some 25-30 feet to the beach below arrived on scene to find two victims, Eliason said.

They were able to reach the injured men, whose names were not released, via some nearby stairs to the beach.

“Due to the recent high tides, the sand was wet, and seaweed had washed up the beach, cushioning the landing for the men and greatly reducing the risk of injuries sustained,” Eliason said.

Firefighters eventually learned that one of the victims, a 19-year-old man, had intentionally jumped from the cliff due to a breakup with his longtime girlfriend, Eliason said.

Santa Barbara County sheriff‘s Sgt. Mark Williams said the man is a Santa Barbara City College student and was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

He was transported to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries.

The other victim — about the same age — told firefighters he witnessed the incident, and went over the cliff in an attempt to save his friend. He suffered only minor injuries.

“Alcohol is believe to be a factor in this incident,” Eliason said.

