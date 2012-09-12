Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care to Host Open House During Solvang 3rd Wednesday

Meet the staff and tour the office while tasting gourmet appetizers and regional wines

Come celebrate the end of summer and welcome fall with Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, during Solvang 3rd Wednesday on Sept. 19.

The community is invited to stop by its Solvang office at 436 First St., Suite 201, for an open house from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. to meet the friendly staff who provide nursing, rehabilitation, personal and hospice care to patients and families in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Tour the office, and enjoy gourmet appetizers and regional wine tastings from several top Santa Barbara County vintners, including Palmina Wines and Sunstone Winery. Mix, mingle, sip and learn more about the important services that Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care provides.

Earlier that day, VNHC will also have a booth at the Solvang Farmers Market starting at 2 p.m., where staff will share information about their programs and services in the valley communities, and hand out free recyclable shopping bags — perfect for shopping the Farmers Market.

For more information about this event, please email Deanna Tartaglia at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.693.5555.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.