‘Whose Live Anyway?’ Bringing Night of Improv Comedy to Granada

All-star ensemble will perform fast-paced hilarity Oct. 16

By Karna Hughes for UCSB Arts & Lectures | September 12, 2012 | 6:56 p.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present, back by popular demand, Whose Live Anyway?, the side-splitting comedy improv show at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16 at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St.

Ryan Stiles and Greg Proops are part of the comedy troupe for Whose Live Anyway?, performing Oct. 16 at the Granada Theatre.
Get your tickets early: Whose Live Anyway’s last show in Santa Barbara sold out quickly.

Ready for a night of non-stop laughter and fast-paced hilarity? The cast of the smash-hit ABC show Whose Line Is It Anyway? is back with ridiculously clever comedy and songs improvised entirely from audience feedback.

The all-star ensemble of Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Chip Esten and Jeff Davis spontaneously concocts elaborately funny songs and skits before your eyes, including games made famous on the Emmy-nominated TV show.

Be sure to bring your suggestions for the show — audience participation is key. This unforgettable 90-minute set is appropriate for all ages.

Esten (HBO’s Big Love, The Office) will star in the new ABC show Nashville this fall.

Other comedy veterans of stage and screen include Stiles (Herb in Two and a Half Men, Mad About You), Proops (True Jackson, VP) and Davis (The Drew Carey Show).

Tickets are $35 to $75 for the general public and $19 for UCSB students with a current student ID. (A Granada facility fee will be added to each ticket price.) For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or click here to purchase online. Tickets are also available through the Granada Theatre at 805.899.2222 or by clicking here.

Arts & Lectures thanks lynda.com for its major support of the 2012-13 season.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer/publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

