Women’s Economic Ventures Vying for $250,000 Grant

Women’s Economic Ventures is competing with charities nationwide for grants ranging from $10,000 to $250,000 from the Chase Community Giving program.

WEV’s small-business training and loan programs have helped to create thousands of jobs throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. WEV is reaching out to the local community to help ensure their success by simply voting through the Chase Community Giving program on Facebook. Votes must be received by Sept. 19.

Through the utilization of social media networks, the Chase Community Giving program has already directed more than $20 million toward charities nationwide, putting the power to bring positive change across the nation into the hands of those who need it most. Due to enthusiasm, the program is being continued this year, giving hundreds of additional charities, including WEV, the opportunity to win grants to further their mission.

“While WEV works with individuals, the training and support we provide strengthens our entire community,” said Marsha Bailey, founder and CEO of WEV. “Receiving even $10,000 would be a major opportunity to continue this important work — creating local jobs and economic empowerment for local women, men and families.”

The fall 2012 round of the Chase Community Giving program is designed to benefit smaller and local charities by being limited to 501(c)3 charities with operating budgets of less than $10 million. The top eligible charity receives $250,000, and the remaining 195 top charities earn $10,000 through $100,000 awards, for a total of $5 million in grants.

How You Can Help

Help WEV receive up to $250,000 by simply visiting www.Facebook.com/ChaseCommunityGiving, clicking Chase Giving and then searching for Women’s Economic Ventures and casting your vote.

You can also help the campaign go viral by asking friends and family to vote for WEV. If you have questions about WEV or would like to get involved, click here or call Danelle Mangone at 805.965.6073.

— Genesis Lopez is a publicist representing Women’s Economic Ventures.