Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 2:02 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Women’s Economic Ventures Vying for $250,000 Grant

Online voting ends Sept. 19 through the Chase Community Giving program on Facebook

By Genesis Lopez for Women’s Economic Ventures | September 12, 2012 | 3:53 p.m.

Women’s Economic Ventures is competing with charities nationwide for grants ranging from $10,000 to $250,000 from the Chase Community Giving program.

WEV’s small-business training and loan programs have helped to create thousands of jobs throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. WEV is reaching out to the local community to help ensure their success by simply voting through the Chase Community Giving program on Facebook. Votes must be received by Sept. 19.

Through the utilization of social media networks, the Chase Community Giving program has already directed more than $20 million toward charities nationwide, putting the power to bring positive change across the nation into the hands of those who need it most. Due to enthusiasm, the program is being continued this year, giving hundreds of additional charities, including WEV, the opportunity to win grants to further their mission.

“While WEV works with individuals, the training and support we provide strengthens our entire community,” said Marsha Bailey, founder and CEO of WEV. “Receiving even $10,000 would be a major opportunity to continue this important work — creating local jobs and economic empowerment for local women, men and families.”

The fall 2012 round of the Chase Community Giving program is designed to benefit smaller and local charities by being limited to 501(c)3 charities with operating budgets of less than $10 million. The top eligible charity receives $250,000, and the remaining 195 top charities earn $10,000 through $100,000 awards, for a total of $5 million in grants.

How You Can Help

Help WEV receive up to $250,000 by simply visiting www.Facebook.com/ChaseCommunityGiving, clicking Chase Giving and then searching for Women’s Economic Ventures and casting your vote.

You can also help the campaign go viral by asking friends and family to vote for WEV. If you have questions about WEV or would like to get involved, click here or call Danelle Mangone at 805.965.6073.

— Genesis Lopez is a publicist representing Women’s Economic Ventures.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 