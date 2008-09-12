Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 1:28 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Gap Fire Forum Puts Community Focus on Preparedness

In the first in a series of community meetings, local officials discuss preparations for upcoming winter rains.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | September 12, 2008 | 4:36 a.m.

Local, state and federal officials lined up to talk to the community at San Marcos High School on Thursday evening about winter preparations in the wake of the Gap Fire.

The panel consisted of members of the U.S. Forest Service, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service, the National Weather Service as well as Santa Barbara County’s sheriff, public works and fire departments and Goleta’s Community Services Department. Chief Michael Harris of the county Office of Emergency Services moderated the discussion.

The group discussed their various roles as emergency responders in the Gap Fire, from the front lines to the suburbs.

“Did everything go flawlessy? No, no they didn’t. We’d be the first one to tell you there were things we could have done better,” Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Geoff Banks said. The Sheriff’s Department however, successfully evacuate 1,400 residents from their homes and 250 inmates from the medium security “Honor Farm” facility at the height of the blaze. The Gap Fire burned almost 9,500 acres in the foothills north of the Goleta Valley. The joint effort, the panel said, was largely successful.

What could have been improved, according to speakers and the audience, was the emergency public information system. Residents complained about the lack of information from local sources.

“I’m here to say that from our perspective, news and information was very slow coming out of the county during the Gap Fire,” said Cathy Murillo, news and public affairs director at KCSB radio. Other residents aired their concerns about access to evacuated homes, and the effectiveness of hydromulch.

The rains this winter are expected to send about 300,000 cubic yards of sediment into the creeks, along with debris from burned out watersheds. Flooding is expected, and the county has been deep in preparations installing debris racks and excavating sediments basins and removing debris. The work is about half done, county Public Works Director Tom Fayram said.

Meanwhile, the city of Goleta will be modifying the culverts in its creeks to allow for higher flows.

The U.S. Forest Service will perform aerial hydromulching on its lands to prevent erosion.

Since the Gap Fire, there have been steps taken by local agencies to improve the public emergency information system, a system that will be crucial as early as the first winter rains, including websites, reverse notification calls through the 9-1-1 system, and radio and cell phone communication. Even so, said Eric Boldt of the National Weather, people should be more weather-savvy for themselves. Flash flooding, he said, is the No. 1 reason people lose their lives in severe weather.

“I want everyone in the room to pretend they’re a midwesterner,” he said, recommending the use of a weather radio to monitor the rains.

Other pro-active measures local residents were encouraged to take included procuring sandbags and storing up to three days worth of supplies.

“Do you have a family disaster plan?” Harris asked. “Think about the ways you can get in and get out.”

Residents, particularly those in the places that have historically flooded, including those in Old Town Goleta and in the Winchester Canyon neighborhood, were strongly advised to take out flood insurance.

“We don’t get to put floods out,” said Jana Critchfield, a flood insurance specialist from FEMA. “They go till they’re done, and then they stop.”

Owners of land that has been affected by the fire are encouraged to contact NCRS for possible assistance with conservation assistance to prepare their properties and prevent erosion.

Thursday’s forum was the first of several planned meetings to discuss winter preparations in the area. The next one will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at Goleta Valley Junior High School, and another from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Goleta Valley Community Center. Meeting times for people who live and work in the Winchester Canyon area and along the Hollister Avenue area have yet to be decided.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 