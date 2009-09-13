Letter to the Editor: About the Green Business Program

In light of recent comments posted on Noozhawk, we’d like to take this opportunity to provide some clarity regarding the Green Business Program and its mission.

The Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County is a partnership of more than 20 local agencies, utilities, nonprofits and waste haulers. Ours is a certification process, not an award.

We work with businesses, at no cost to them, to become more resource-efficient. To become certified, a business must follow a stringent multilevel checklist that includes (among many other things) audits on waste, water use, energy use; requirements for recycled content packaging; pollution prevention; and transportation demand management for their employees. All of these aspects are location specific and focus on business practices. All certified businesses must meet the same minimum requirements — no business is held to a higher, or lower, standard.

In providing this service, we focus on an objective checklist process that certifies any business that is willing to dedicate the necessary effort to reduce waste, prevent pollution and decrease resource consumption.

Working with a wide range of businesses, the Green Business Program has the potential to make real and lasting change. A unique opportunity exists to make positive change on a grand scale by working with local businesses that are part of a larger entity. The momentum of one progressive member adopting a “greener” methodology can travel upstream — creating a domino effect within the organization. Over time, positive change can be measured in great numbers.

The businesses we have certified thus far are unique, varied and highly dedicated to this important process. It is our hope that, through our program, businesses of all types and demographics are able to successfully reduce their environmental impact.

Please visit our Website, www.greenbizsbc.org, to learn more about the program and our certified businesses.

Frances Gilliland, program director

Green Business Program Santa Barbara County