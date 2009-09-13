Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 10:05 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 

Nobel Laureate Walter Kohn Endorses Pritchett for Council

UCSB physicist and Riviera resident is advocate of sustainable energy systems

By Mo McFadden | September 13, 2009 | 6:36 p.m.

Santa Barbara City Council candidate David Pritchett has received the endorsement of Walter Kohn, a Nobel Prize laureate and UCSB physics professor active in community affairs. Both regular bus riders, Kohn and Pritchett share a vision for increasing Santa Barbara’s energy self-sufficiency.

“It’s an incredible honor to be endorsed by this esteemed man of science,” Pritchett said in an announcement. “I look forward to brainstorming ideas with him that may benefit our great city.”

Pritchett met Kohn in March during the dedication of a new solar-power facility at a city equipment yard, where the city receives a substantially discounted electricity cost from the private-public partnership. A larger solar-power operation also is planned for a Santa Barbara Airport parking lot, to be paid by private investors.

“These innovative facilities save the city money while also reducing our carbon footprint,” Pritchett said. “This is the kind of change we need for our economy and our environment.”

Kohn, a Riviera resident, received the Nobel Prize in chemistry in 1998, and is an advocate for sustainable energy systems in Santa Barbara as well as the University of California’s withdrawal from weapons development.

Other local environmental leaders endorsing Pritchett include clean-water advocate Scott Bull; Craig Fusaro, a member of the California Trout board of governors; Vince Semonsen, Harding School PTA member and Environmental Committee chairman; and Assembly candidate Susan Jordan, founder of California Coastal Protection Network.

— Mo McFadden is a publicist representing David Pritchett.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 