California Coastal Cleanup Day Slated for Sept. 25

Volunteers are needed to help pick up trash and debris from local beaches

California Coastal Cleanup Day is back!

Californians will join hundreds of thousands of participants worldwide in clearing trash and debris from local beaches, shorelines and inland waterways from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 25.

Last year, more than 730 volunteers cleaned nearly 4,700 pounds of debris from 23 Santa Barbara County beaches and creeks. This year, the partnership continues to clean inland waterways with Creek Week on the South Coast and Project Clean Waterways in Santa Maria.

Cleanups will be at these 25 sites in Santa Barbara County:

Arroyo Burro Beach

Blosser Basin

Butterfly Beach

Carpinteria Creeks

Carpinteria State Beach

Chase Palm Park

East Beach

El Capitan State Beach

Ellwood Beach

Gaviota State Beach

Goleta Beach

Goleta Creeks

Guadalupe Beach

Hammond’s Beach

Haskell’s Beach

Hospital Creek

Jalama Beach

Jelly Bowl Beach

Lake Los Carneros

Leadbetter Beach

Refugio State Beach

Rincon Park Beach

Santa Claus Lane

Tajiguas Beach

West Beach



Click here or call local coordinator Jeff Simeon at 805.882-3618 for more information about Coastal Cleanup Day 2010.

To volunteer, just show up at one of the beach or creek sites listed. A site captain will provide necessary instructions and supplies. Bring your own gloves, bag or bucket. Click here or call 805.882.3618 to find out more about the beach and creek sites or to register early.

The statewide event is presented by the California Coastal Commission and supported by hundreds of local businesses, nonprofits and governmental agencies throughout the state. Locally, the event is organized by the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department, Resource Recovery & Waste Management Division, with the help of many local nonprofits, businesses, governmental agencies and individuals.

— Jeff Simeon is the Coastal Cleanup Day coordinator for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department, Resource Recovery & Waste Management Division.