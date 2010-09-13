Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 8:28 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

California Coastal Cleanup Day Slated for Sept. 25

Volunteers are needed to help pick up trash and debris from local beaches

By Jeff Simeon | September 13, 2010 | 2:21 p.m.

California Coastal Cleanup Day is back!

Californians will join hundreds of thousands of participants worldwide in clearing trash and debris from local beaches, shorelines and inland waterways from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 25.

Last year, more than 730 volunteers cleaned nearly 4,700 pounds of debris from 23 Santa Barbara County beaches and creeks. This year, the partnership continues to clean inland waterways with Creek Week on the South Coast and Project Clean Waterways in Santa Maria.

Cleanups will be at these 25 sites in Santa Barbara County:

Arroyo Burro Beach
Blosser Basin
Butterfly Beach
Carpinteria Creeks
Carpinteria State Beach
Chase Palm Park
East Beach
El Capitan State Beach
Ellwood Beach
Gaviota State Beach
Goleta Beach
Goleta Creeks
Guadalupe Beach
Hammond’s Beach
Haskell’s Beach
Hospital Creek
Jalama Beach
Jelly Bowl Beach
Lake Los Carneros
Leadbetter Beach
Refugio State Beach
Rincon Park Beach
Santa Claus Lane
Tajiguas Beach
West Beach

Click here or call local coordinator Jeff Simeon at 805.882-3618 for more information about Coastal Cleanup Day 2010.

To volunteer, just show up at one of the beach or creek sites listed. A site captain will provide necessary instructions and supplies. Bring your own gloves, bag or bucket. Click here or call 805.882.3618 to find out more about the beach and creek sites or to register early.

The statewide event is presented by the California Coastal Commission and supported by hundreds of local businesses, nonprofits and governmental agencies throughout the state. Locally, the event is organized by the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department, Resource Recovery & Waste Management Division, with the help of many local nonprofits, businesses, governmental agencies and individuals.

— Jeff Simeon is the Coastal Cleanup Day coordinator for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department, Resource Recovery & Waste Management Division.

