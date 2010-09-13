Crews Sever Natural Gas Line at Crestline Drive, Portesuello Avenue

A fiber optic communications company performing excavation work severed a one-inch natural gas distribution line Monday morning at Crestline Drive and Portesuello Avenue in Santa Barbara.

Crews with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded to the area shortly before 10 a.m. Because of the location of the leak and the breezy weather conditions on the top of the hillside, fire Capt. Frac Chacon advised residents in the immediate area to close all windows and “shelter in place” until Southern California Gas Co. could shut down the gas line.

Interstate transmission lines carrying natural gas can be pressurized up to 1500 p.s.i. When the natural gas arrives at neighborhood distribution networks, pressure is usually below 5 p.s.i. and as low a quarter p.s.i. at a house service meter, according to the department.

Officials urge anyone doing significant digging to first call 800.227.2600. Underground Service Alert will mark underground utility locations at no charge to homeowners, excavators and contractors.

